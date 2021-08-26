Quincy sisters aim to raise funds for the Salvation Army

QUINCY — Two young residents of Quincy are hosting a donut and lemonade stand on September 4 to raise money for the Quincy Salvation Army.
In 2019, sisters Grace and June Hendrian, daughters of Adam and Kellea Hendrian of Quincy, decided they wanted to set up a lemonade stand to raise money for a local charity. At their mom’s urging, they selected the Salvation Army as their intended recipient and set a goal of raising $100. The pair raised $1,000 in the that outing, which the Salvation Army said was enough to purchase about 400 meals through their programs.
The Hendrians set a goal this year of raising enough for 500 meals, or about $1,250. The fundraising will be done from 8-10 a.m. on September 4 outside Hardy’s Radiator, across 12th Street from the entrance to the Illinois Veterans’ Home. The pair will serve coffee, donuts, and lemonade, with 100% of funds raised going to the Salvation Army Family Services.
In a statement on the event, the Salvation Army’s development director Matt Schmidt said that the girls’ efforts should inspire people of all ages to see what can be done when talents are applied to help people in need.
“It’s inspiring to see young people like Grace and June get involved in helping others by using things they love, like donuts and lemonade, to raise money,” Schmidt said. “They’re learning at a young age the power of giving back.”
The Hendrian family said giving a few hours of time felt like the least they could do to help those in need.
“We really wanted to do it last year, when fundraising to support our community was such a dire need.”
For more information on this event or for other volunteer opportunities with the Salvation Army, please visit salvationarmyqcyhan.org.