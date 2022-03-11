QUINCY — The 18th Quincy to Peoria St. Jude Run kicked off its 2022 fundraising efforts Friday night with a gathering at the Dick Brothers Brewery in Quincy.
The run itself takes place in August, but registering runners and getting started on raising money for the research hospital is an ongoing process.
"It's been an adventure, learning the ropes," said run coordinator Caitlin Kendrick said. "My committee has really stepped up to help me, and we're looking forward to a really good year."
The 2021 run took place a little earlier in the year, to avoid clashing with the rescheduled Summer Olympic games. This year, the 135-mile, 24-hour trek moves back to the normal spot on the calendar, with the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital hosting their telethon — the end point of the run — on Saturday, Aug. 6. Runners start their journey Aug. 5.
"My first year, my best friend talked me into it," Patti Mellon said. This year's run will be Mellon's tenth time. "After that first year, I knew I was going to do it every year as long I'm able. It's just so much fun on the run and the events, and then when we get to Peoria, to see the parade, and to see the kids that this directly touches their lives. There's just nothing else like it. That's why we do it, for those kids."
Every dollar raised on the run goes directly to St. Jude. The money raised from runs across the country support the hospital in treating patients as well as covering expenses such as lodging, food, and transportation for the patients' families. St. Jude never bills patients or families for the services they provide.
Unlike other fundraising campaigns, the Quincy to Peoria Run doesn't set a specific dollar amount to declare success. But that doesn't mean the run committee doesn't have their own number in mind.
"We're hoping to give St. Jude $130,000 this year," Kendrick said. "We're going to get as close as that as possible."
"The fundraising can make people nervous," Mellon said. "But St. Jude is so well known and such a wonderful organization, the fundraising is easier than people might think. When people know it's for the kids, it tugs on the heartstrings and they open the purse strings."
Kendrick said anyone wishing to help the effort, to donate, or to run are welcome to contact the group for more information.
"It's an easy process, and it's a great experience," she said. "Most importantly, it's for the kids at St. Jude."
To find more information or to register, please visit stjuderuns.org and use the "Find Your Run" option to select the Quincy to Peoria Run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.