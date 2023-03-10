QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department released a report following the Tuesday of arrest of a Quincy man following into an investigation of alleged sexual abuse.
Isaiah W. Mikkelson, 22, of Quincy was arrested Tuesday following an investigation started in January with a parent reporting possible sexual abuse of their child by a youth director/pastor at Hope Lutheran Church in Quincy.
During the investigation, multiple juveniles interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center alleged abuse by Mikkelson and that the abuse occurred at the church. On Feb. 24, an arrest warrant was issued for Mikkelson on multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault involving several juvenile victims while Mikkelson held a position of trust, authority or supervision over them. The initial bond on the warrant was set at $200,000.
On Tuesday, detectives with Quincy Police Department, assisted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department, located Mikkelson and conducted a traffic stop south of Quincy on Ill. 57. Mikkelson was arrested on the warrant without incident and interviewed by detectives at the Quincy Police Department before being lodged in the Adams County Jail.
At an initial court appearance on March 9, two additional charges of child pornography were filed and bond was increased to $250,000 with 10% to apply. Mikkelson posted bond on Friday and was released pending his next court appearance on March 20.
QPD detectives continue this investigation and encourage anyone with additional information to contact Detective Dralle at 217-228-7710.