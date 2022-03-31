QUINCY — The spring soccer season is getting underway, and the Quinsippi Soccer League and the Quincy Family YMCA are teaming up to offer students the opportunity to get time on the pitch.
The league will hold games and practices at QSL while the YMCA will handle registration. Students from kindergarten through eighth grade can register at the YMCA, 3101 Maine St. in Quincy. There will be separate leagues for boys and girls.
Teams and games will vary by students ages, with smaller teams allowing kids to get more time on the field to learn the game and gain confidence in their skills. The format for games will be:
•Kindergarten — 3 vs 3 — 5 minute quarters
•First Grade — 5 vs 5 — 7 minute quarters
•Second Grade — 6 vs 6 — 8 minute quarters
•Third and Fourth — 7 vs 7 — 10 minute quarters
•Fifth and Sixth — 9 vs 9 — 12 minute quarters
•Seventh and Eighth — 11 vs 11 — 30 minute halves
Players are required to have shin guards, and cleats are strongly recommended. Athletes from kindergarten through third grade will use a size 4 ball, why students in fourth and higher will use a size 5 ball.
Deadline to register for the league is April 9. The cost will be $60 per player. Practices will be held typically once a week, with the time and location set by the volunteer coaches. Six games will be played on Saturday mornings or Sunday afternoons during the spring session on the Quinsippi Soccer League fields.
For more information, please visit qslsoccer.org or the “youth sports” section at quincyymca.net.
