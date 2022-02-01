Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Snow likely. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 15F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 15F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.