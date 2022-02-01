QUINCY — Dennis Powell said he wanted to wait to see if the forecast changed before he went to buy salt for his walkway. His first stop, at Ace Hardware in Quincy on Tuesday, showed that he may have waited a little too long.
"I should have went with the 'better to have it and not need it' idea," Powell said. "I have a shovel, so I'm okay if it's just stays as snow."
Ace Hardware was sold out of ice melt, as well as snow shovels in the face of a winter storm forecast predicting anywhere between six and 14 inches of snow in the region from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.
John McGee, store director for Quincy's Ace Hardware, said the store ran out because of unfortunate timing.
"The problem we've run into is we order on Mondays and our truck comes in on Wednesday," McGee said. "So by the time we saw this forecast, it was late in the week and we had to wait to order more. Fortunately we get our truck in the morning, so as long as they can get through and get here on time, we should be okay by tomorrow morning."
McGee said more ice-melt and shovels should arrive with his weekly delivery on Wednesday, along with a few other tools that people have been asking about.
"We've had a lot of calls looking for snow blowers today," he said. "Snow blowers have been really hard to find this year, and there was one model left, so I took a chance and a few of those should be coming in tomorrow."
A few things McGee said he's seen moving off his shelves this year include ice cleats for shoes.
"When the last storm came in and it all stuck around and turned icy, people figure it's cheaper to spend $25 for those than to have a fall and get hurt," he said.
Window de-icer is something a lot of people have also grabbed, McGee said. He recommends people think about adding sand tubes to give their cars a little more weight on slick roads.
John Simon, director of the Adams County Emergency Management Agency and the Adams County Ambulance Service, said one thing people should look at is keeping walkways as clear as possible. He said it can get difficult to get emergency services where they're needed.
"We may look at adding extra staff to the ambulance crews," Simon said. "If we get a call, the extra help may be needed to get a stretcher into a home, for instance."
Simon said he's been in contact with public safety and transit officials. He said that the forecasts aren't entirely clear, so there's still a lot of wait and see, but his crews are trying to be proactive.
"With the way the bands are being forecast, it could be that the north end of the county sees a lot more than the south end," he said. "We'll be ready to handle whatever comes our way."
For those who find that they've missed something they need, McGee said Ace Hardware will be open tomorrow.
"I'm three minutes away," he said, "and if I have to be here by myself, we'll be here. Times like this are what we're here for."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.