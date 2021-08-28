QUINCY — The recreation sports department of Quincy’s Kroc Center is now accepting registration for fall sports leagues.
Registration has opened for Jr. Spikers Volleyball for girls in grades three through eight, and Adult Volleyball and Adult Pickleball, both for players 18 and over. Registrations for these leagues will end on September 12.
The Adult Volleyball league includes co-ed recreations, co-ed competitive, and men’s power volleyball. Each team is guaranteed eight games total.
On the addition of men’s power volleyball, recreational sports specialist Kristy Stegeman said the Kroc Center wanted to offer something that players can’t find in a lot of other places.
“There aren’t many facilities that offer a specific indoor men’s league,” Stegeman said. “This is a great opportunity for guys to play in an indoor competitive league. Women are allowed to play on a men’s team if they choose. This league is one that offers healthy competition for all!”
Jr. Spikers Volleyball is for girls looking to improve their skills through competitive games. Following IHSA girls volleyball rules, with up to eight players and a coach. Registration is open for teams, while individuals can be added to a waiting list for possible openings.
Pickleball teams are divided into two categories, intermediate and competitive, with two players per teams. Games will be scheduled in advance and will have a 35-minute time limit. Standard USAPA rules with adaptations will be followed, with equipment provided if needed.
For more information on these leagues and other events and programs offered, please visit krocquicny.org or stop at the Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St. in Quincy.