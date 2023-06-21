QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County will host a blood drive on June 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jenna Hull, director of development and communication for United Way of Adams County, said the blood drive is a return to hosting blood drives for the organization.
"The American Red Cross is a United Way partner, and their impact on our community is significant, not just for blood services but for disaster relief and veteran support," Hull said.
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
The United Way is urging community members to donate blood to help ensure a local supply of blood is ready and waiting before an emergency occurs.
"There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life," Hull said.
To encourage residents to donate blood, donors in the month of June will receive a $10 gift card by email and will be entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.
As an added thank you, Subway of Quincy has donated mini sandwiches and cookies for all donors with appointments who give blood at the United Way drive.
The blood drive will be held at the United Way of Adams County office, 936 Broadway St. Suite F. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, please call 800-733-2767 or register online at redcrossblood.org.
