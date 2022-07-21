QUINCY — Registrations are now open for several late summer and fall sports camps and leagues at the Quincy Family YMCA.
The YMCA Youth Football Camp will run from 5 to 7 p.m. between August 2-4. The 3-day instructional camp is for youth grades 1-8 and will be instructed by former college football players. The camp will include six hours of instruction, end of camp party, and a complimentary week family pass to the YMCA, plus a take-home keepsake for each participant. Registration for this camp is $25 for Y members or $35 for non-members.
The Youth Volleyball League will be held from August 20 through September 24 at the Quincy YMCA. Games will be held on Saturday afternoons beginning at 1 p.m. to allow participation in the QSL soccer concurrently. The season will include practice at the Quincy YMCA or another suitable location. Registration will be $40 for members, $55 for non-members
Along with the volleyball leagues, Quinsippi Soccer League will run from August 27 through November 5. The season will consist of 10 Saturday morning games held at the Paul Dennis Soccer Complex in Quincy and is open to kids from kindergarten to eighth grade. Registrations for QSL soccer are required by August 5, at a cost of $80.
Three adult volleyball leagues will start up with games running from September 19 through November 7. The leagues will consist of Women’s Competitive on Mondays, Women’s Recreational on Tuesdays, and Co-Ed Competitive on Wednesdays. The league will cost $200 for a team of up to eight players, with registrations capped at 12 teams per league. Registrations are due no later than September 5.
The Youth Flag Football League will run from September 20 through October 27, with two different divisions, a 3-5 year old Pee Wee division and a division for students in grades 1-8. Registration is $55 for members and $65 for non-members and is due by August 20.
Youth leagues at the YMCA will include practice nights at the Quincy facility or suitable locations. In a release on the leagues, the YMCA noted that their staff works diligently to ensure every child who has a desire to participate in programs. For information on scholarship opportunities, please contact the YMCA front desk at 217-222-9622.
