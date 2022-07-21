QUINCY — Registrations are now open for several late summer and fall sports camps and leagues at the Quincy Family YMCA.

The YMCA Youth Football Camp will run from 5 to 7 p.m. between August 2-4. The 3-day instructional camp is for youth grades 1-8 and will be instructed by former college football players. The camp will include six hours of instruction, end of camp party, and a complimentary week family pass to the YMCA, plus a take-home keepsake for each participant. Registration for this camp is $25 for Y members or $35 for non-members.

