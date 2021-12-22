QUINCY — Jill Reis said that even though she’s not a neighborhood child of Quincy, she was a neighborhood child somewhere, so she understands the impact the members of the Quincy Neighborhood Federation can have on kids, beyond what those members even know.
“You know our kids, you see our kids, you know the families,” Reis said. “They trust you, they trust what you say. Your words mean things to them.”
As the regional superintendent of schools, Reis sees those impacts every day, and that’s why she devotes her own efforts to help the Neighborhood Federation in any way she can.
The Neighborhood Federation on Tuesday recognized Reis for those efforts, naming her the 38th recipient of the Theda Jansen Award, given each year to an individual or group that dedicates time and effort to help underprivileged children from local neighborhoods.
Rocky Murry of the Neighborhood Federation said Reis embodies the group, doing what she can to help while never asking for anything in return.
“When I talk about being humble, that’s something we look at for this award, along with the things they do,” Murry said. “(Jill) does that. She does things behind the scenes that nobody knows about. She’s constantly working for us, doing things for kids, on a day-in, day-out basis.”
Murry echoed Reis’s sentiment that the impact the Neighborhood Federation members have on children goes beyond that moment for those children.
“I know, because I’m one of those kids,” he said. “If it wasn’t for George (Parsons, co-founder of Neighborhood Federation), I don’t know where I’d be. He was my role model. We’ve done this for 38 years, but I’ve been a part of this since I was a little kid.”
When asked what it meant to receive the Theda Jansen Award, Reis took a moment to find the right word when aske
“It’s something that’s just...wow,” she said. “This is something that you can’t put into words. The Neighborhood Federation works with children and impacts their lives in a way that can’t be described. What they do goes beyond words. They see children in a way that really sees them.”
The award is named after Quincy police officer Theda Jansen who was know for the rapport she built with children throughout the city. It was created after her death in 1983, and is considered a continuation of the principles that Jansen held and that helped build the Quincy Area Project in 1953, leading to the creation of the Quincy Neighborhood Foundation to oversee the operation of three neighborhood centers.
“There’s a place for everybody,” Reis said. “Everyone has gifts, everyone has talents, and they’re all needed. There are a lot of ways to help, and they all add to the experiences that the kids can take with them.
“It’s an investment in someone, and that’s what matters.”
