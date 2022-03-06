QUINCY — Originally scheduled for Feb. 23, the Quincy Bike Club's Polar Bear Ride was pushed two weeks because of road conditions, the result of a winter storm system.
"We would have had to ride in the center of road the whole time," Ryan Hildebrand said, "and we would have been more of a nuisance than anything."
Hildebrand is the manager of Madison and Davis Bicycle Shop on Quincy's south side and a member of the Quincy Bike Club.
"On the Ice Cube Ride (in January), four riders came out and it was so cold, everyone voted not to ride and we just had some dinner," he said.
The Quincy Bike Club tries to give members a bit of a push to keep riding, even during the winter months. In December, January, and February, the Club hosts monthly, cold-themed rides: The Chili Ride, the Ice Cube Ride, and the Polar Bear Ride.
With February's ride being called because of the road conditions, the Club held their Polar Bear Ride on Saturday as a replacement date, with a different concern for weather.
"With the nice weather, we've got a few more riders than we might have had otherwise," Hildebrand said. "We're a little worried about the rain today, though, so we're probably only going to do about 12-15 miles."
Thirteen riders set out for their ride down the road Saturday afternoon. Just before setting out, the collective decision was reached to have a last-minute change in plans for the route.
"The original plan was to go down to Bottom Road and then north to the Canton Chute where there's a nice turn-around," Hildebrand said. "But with the wind out of the south, we try to avoid riding into the wind on the return side, so we may go to Marblehead instead. No one wants to fight the wind on the second half of the ride."
Though most drivers respect the riders, especially when it's a group riding together, Hildebrand said there are some people that either don't understand that bicyclists have legal rights to the road or they're just upset by being inconvenienced by riders on the road.
"People want yell at us to get out of the road, but cyclists have the same rights to the road and generally follow the same rules as motorcycles," he said. "The law says that we ride as much to the right of the road as we can safely be. That's open to interpretation, though, because if we're in town, we have to think about people opening car doors in front of us, things like that."
Hildebrand said that when passing bikes, either single or in groups, drivers need to treat it just like passing another vehicle, giving room on all sides of the cyclist, at least three feet of clearance, and making sure to leave space when moving back in front of them.
With Daylight Savings Time starting on March 13, the Quincy Bike Club will change to a more active schedule of rides.
"Between the time changes, we'll have rides pretty much every day of the except Friday," Hildebrand said. "For Bike Club scheduled rides, we do Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. We usually have a Sat or Sun ride that's a breakfast ride, too."
Along with road-rides, the Bike Club also works alongside groups like the Quincy Mountain Bike Group, riding on the trails and the new Quincy Mountain Bike Park near the Park District's office. In May, the groups will hold a youth rider day at the mountain bike park to teach beginning riders some of the basics of riding on the more rugged terrain.
Quincy Bike Club membership is open to the public, with a $10 annual membership fee, and Hildebrand said the membership is as varied a group as you can imagine.
"This club is for everyone," he said. "We have surgeons, lawyers, everyone from all walks of life. Anyone that wants to join is welcome."
For information on the club, visit the club's page at facebook.com/groups/quincybicycleclub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.