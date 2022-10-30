QUINCY — The Salvation Army of Quincy will once again be hosting a free Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.
Reservations for the dinner will be accepted beginning on Tuesday and running through Nov. 18. Reservations will be required for the two seatings for dinner at 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.
“The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a tradition that the Salvation Army of Quincy is excited to carry on this holiday season,” Major Shelley McClintock of Salvation Army Quincy said. “We’re excited to invite the community to the Kroc Center to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal and fellowship with one another.”
Along with the in-person dinners, the Salvation Army will again have delivery options available of home-bound residents. These delivery meals must be reserved by contacting the Salvation Army with the name, number of meals needed, and address of the recipient.
Donations of prepackaged baked goods will be accepted at The Kroc Center between 7:00am to 4 p.m. on Nov. 23. Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation towards the meal may mail a check to the Salvation Army at P.O. Box 75, Quincy, IL 62306.
For more information or to make a reservation or schedule a delivery after Nov. 1, please contact Tina Lewis at 217-231-5626.
