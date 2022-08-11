QUINCY — Rethink Media Group will host a fundraiser on Friday to benefit the YWCA's mission in Quincy and the surrounding area.
The fundraiser, starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at 502 North 12th St. in Quincy, will feature sales of TCBY junior size cups of frozen yogurt for $3. $1 from each sale will go to support YWCA efforts.
Robin Bailey, digital marketing manager for Rethink, said everyone is encouraged to stop by the location on the northeast corner of 12th and Spring to grab a cup of yogurt for a good cause.
"We are excited to be able to provide this support to an organization like the YWCA," Bailey said in a statement.
Supporters will have the choice of vanilla, chocolate, white chocolate mousse, or fruit punch sorbet from TCBY. Frozen yogurt will be available until 4 p.m. or while supplies last.
