QUINCY — The Quincy Riverfront Development Corp. board met Wednesday afternoon in the City Council chambers, where they received a few updates and took care of some minor housekeeping chores.
The board heard from the Quincy Riverfront Development Foundation members, composed of Foundation president Mike Klingner, vice president Quincy Mayor Mike Troup, and Foundation attorney Hal Oakley. The Foundation members discussed the formal announcement made on Tuesday that the organization has secured approval from the IRS as a charitable 501(c)(3) group, allowing donations to be made on a tax-deductible basis.
At the Riverfront Development Corporation's last meeting, Troup said the Foundation was established prior to the creation of the formal corporation to try and establish a tax-deductible place for interested donors to make contributions. Because of the long process to get IRS approval, Troup, Klingner, and Oakley wanted to get ahead of the process.
At Tuesday's announcement by the Foundation, Klingner said the idea was to work in a similar fashion to the organizations that work on various projects with the Park District, such as the Friends of the Castle, the Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House and the Friends of the Trails.
"The goal for the Friends of the Trails, for example, was to contribute 10% of the cost for whatever the next project would be," he said. "This wouldn't be exactly the same, but that's the model we have in mind."
On Wednesday, RDC board member Duane Venvertloh brought up the issue of who controls where donated funds are spent, since there are currently none of the board members on the Riverfront Development Foundation board. Troup stated that the funds are currently only eligible to be used by projects included as part of the Riverfront Master Plan approved by the previous steering committee. Troup added that the Foundation board is open to the idea of expanding their roster to include members of the RDC board to make sure the work is transparent.
Cullan Duke of Klingner and Associates gave the RDC board a report on the project to bury power lines along the riverfront. Duke said preliminary planning had been completed and those plans were turned over to Ameren for approval.
The plan for the power line project is broken into three phases, beginning with the lines running from Hampshire Street to just north of the Quincy Boat Club's location. The second phase would extend the removal and burial south from Hampshire to Jersey streets, while a third, future phase would bury the lines from the Quincy Boat Club along Bonansinga Drive to Lincoln Park.
Duke said they expected plans to be finalized and ready to go to bid around 30 days after Ameren gives their approval. At Wednesday's meeting, he said the current schedule would likely put the construction during spring.
In a final piece of business Wednesday, the RDC Board consented to sending letters of support for several projects in the area that will impact the work on the riverfront. The letters from the board, though non-binding, would indicate support for the Quincy Bay Area Restoration and Enhancement project, the Ill. 57 development, the efforts by local boaters to maintain the Art Keller Marina, and the Illinois Department of Transportation efforts to replace the Memorial Bridge in Quincy. These projects are expected to impact not only the Quincy riverfront, but the entire downtown area, with realignment of traffic that will affect plans for the Riverfront Development Corporation's plans to reimagine the Quincy riverfront to be more friendly to bike and pedestrian traffic.
