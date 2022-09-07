QUINCY — The Quincy Riverfront Development Corp. board met Wednesday afternoon in the City Council chambers, where they received a few updates and took care of some minor housekeeping chores.

The board heard from the Quincy Riverfront Development Foundation members, composed of Foundation president Mike Klingner, vice president Quincy Mayor Mike Troup, and Foundation attorney Hal Oakley. The Foundation members discussed the formal announcement made on Tuesday that the organization has secured approval from the IRS as a charitable 501(c)(3) group, allowing donations to be made on a tax-deductible basis.

