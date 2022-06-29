QUINCY — Fundraising took up the majority of Thursday’s Quincy Riverfront Development Corp. meeting.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup to discussed the creation of the Quincy Riverfront Foundation with the board. Troup, along with Mike Klingner and Hal Oakley, created the foundation and filed for 501©(3) status in April 2021, before the Riverfront Steering Committee even established the Riverfront Corporation. Troup said the foundation was created to raise funds for riverfront projects in lieu of a separate body since at the time there wasn’t a plan in place to move forward.
Troup told the board that the 501©(3)request was still pending with the IRS, but hoped it would be completed by the end of the summer.
Troup told the board that he believes it would be better to let that process finish and then make changes to the Foundation’s membership afterward rather than making changes now that could delay the approval process.
Board vice president Tieraney Craig believed the Foundation should have more representation from the stakeholders, including the city of Quincy, Adams County, the Quincy Park District and the community at large.
Board member Duane Venvertloh said he has concerns that three people would be in control of funds raised, proposing instead that the QRDC board file for their own charitable designation so that the Riverfront Development Corp. wouldn’t be dependent on others who were not selected to the board.
No action was taken on the issue, but board president Jeff Steinkamp said he doesn’t think the board should be in the business of being fundraisers. He equated the process to the agreements the Quincy Park Board has with the Friends of the Trails, Friends of the Castle, and other fundraising groups. Those groups raise money for respective projects that the Park Board then manages. He proposed that four members of the board — one each representing the city, county, and Park District interests, and one at-large community member — be added to the Foundation, an idea Troup seemed open to.
Neither Oakley nor Klingner were present Thursday, but were invited to attend the next board meeting to discuss the options.
In other business, the board heard an update the burial of power lines — the first major project of the riverfront development.
Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer said the city’s engineering department and Klingner and Associates are working on the last piece of the planning by determining the exact location and depths of existing utilities in the area so that bidders will know exactly what they’re facing when they look at the project.
Bevelheimer said with this last piece of the design phase being wrapped up, they hope to have the ready for bid soon, but there’s not a set date in place yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.