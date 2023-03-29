Riverfront powerline project

The Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation's board of directors received an update on the first phase of the project to bury the powerlines and remove the towers from Clat Adams Bicentennial Park. The board hopes to request bids on the project in the next 30 days.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation's board of directors met on Wednesday to get an update on current projects moving forward.

Robert Venvertloh of Klingner and Associates provided the board an update on the project to bury the power lines at the riverfront and remove the more than 90 year old metal towers to make the riverfront less industrial and more scenic.

