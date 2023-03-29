QUINCY — The Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation's board of directors met on Wednesday to get an update on current projects moving forward.
Robert Venvertloh of Klingner and Associates provided the board an update on the project to bury the power lines at the riverfront and remove the more than 90 year old metal towers to make the riverfront less industrial and more scenic.
Venvertloh said there was one final piece of the project that needed approval from Ameren Illinois, a structure that will handle the junction of lines running from the riverfront eastward into the city. Once that approval is received, the project is expected to go out for bid.
Chuck Bevelheimer, Quincy's director of planning and development, said there is a clock running on the $350,000 state grant secured with the help of state Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, so he would like to see the bid request go out in the next 30 days to show that the work is continuing to move forward.
Tieraney Craig, now the president of the board following the death of Jeff Steinkamp in December, discussed forward movement with a marketing and fundraising subcommittee. The board, on the advice of Maggie Strong, elected to move ahead with getting information from several area fundraising operations to find the best path toward raising money to cover the planned projects, estimated to be around $50 million over the course of a decade.
Wednesday's meeting was the first for newly appointed director Jeff VanCamp. VanCamp was selected by the Quincy Park District to serve as their representative on the board, replacing Steinkamp.
