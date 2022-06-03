QUINCY — Hundreds of people flocked to South Park Friday for the return of Germanfest, the summer staple making a return after being dormant for two years.
“It was so sad that we couldn’t do this last year,” Dorothy Heck said. Heck was enjoying dinner from the Hy-Vee catering team that was serving traditional German food at the park. “Getting to be back out in the fresh air with friends and the fun music, I really missed this.”
Friday night’s entertainment was provided by the Waterloo German Band, playing until 11 p.m. before a second performance from them at 3 p.m. Saturday. The party continues with the Heidelberg German Band playing from 7-11 p.m. Saturday.
Beer trucks line the roadway to the east of the main shelter house, giving guests a wide range of options while the food vendors offered traditional fair foods along with the German fare from Hy-Vee.
Nate Rickson was making his way through the crowd with his two daughters and a German Shepherd, Millie, who was drawing plenty of attention.
“I love that we have these things that are family-friendly,” Rickson said. “A lot of stuff, I’m afraid to bring the girls, because you don’t know how people are going to be acting. But this is a great event.”
Germanfest was resurrected in 2014 by Quincy’s Sister City Commission. Funds raised from the event go to sponsor exchange students between Quincy and Germany, as well as trips for different groups like the Quincy University soccer team and choir.
On Saturday, Germanfest will have a “Kinderplatz” activity area open from 3-7 p.m. for kids with carnival-style games and face painting.
“I think we’re definitely coming back tomorrow, too,” Rickson said.
Germanfest is free and open to the public, running from 3-11 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit facebook.com/QGermanfest or quincysistercity.com.
