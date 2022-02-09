QUINCY — The Rotary Club of Quincy partnered with Horizons Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen to help provide easier access to fresh foods at the pantry.
“Because of our Club’s prior volunteer service with Horizons, we were aware of the many ways they are working to address hunger in our community,” said club President Emily Robbearts said.
“Rotary District 6460 (40+ clubs in central IL) has a grant program that provides funds for local service projects. We reached out to Horizons about partnering together to purchase the cooler,” she said.
A grant from the Rotary District covered $2,200 of the cost for a new storage cooler at Horizons. Another $1,000 in matching funds from from the the Quincy Rotary Club completed the purchase. A release announcing the purchase stated that one in five children in Adams County is unsure of where their next meal is coming from, while as much as 30% of grocery store stock is thrown out because it’s not considered marketable.
Sarah Stephens, executive director for Horizons Social Services, said the new cooler has replaced a residential refrigerator and freezer that the pantry had been using, but which were no longer working and beyond repair.
“We hoped disposal would be part of a future purchase project, and were grateful that is how it all worked out,” Stephens said. “The new cooler and expansion of cold storage space allows us to offer more fresh, healthy food to our friends.”
The new cooler was purchased locally from Raymond Hinkamper Services.
Robbearts shared many ways the new cooler has already increased the efficiency of the pantry while improving the shopping experience for clients, allowing Horizons to provide more perishable items like fresh fruits and vegetables.
“Several members have also been able to volunteer in the food pantry,” she added. “(Assisting) their clients as well as (joining) the Horizon’s staff on food rescue runs to collect items from local stores that are then made available in the pantry.”
Stephens said that keeping the food pantry stocked is an ongoing process and that pantry staff are in a continual state of restocking shelves.
“Typically the shelves are full at the beginning of the week and sparse by the weekend,” she said. “We offer a free choice food pantry where guests are able to choose their items along with the assistance of staff or volunteers.
“Food allergies and sensitivities don’t discriminate,” Stephens added. “Individuals living in poverty have the very same dietary needs and restrictions as individuals shopping in a retail environment.”
Robbearts said the partnership with Horizons is directly in line with the Rotary Club’s motto: Service Above Self.
“The Rotary Club of Quincy supports projects within Quincy and Adams County through our Request for Funds program,” she said. “We are honored to be part of a project with such an ongoing impact on the lives of many people in our community.”
Stephens said over the course of several months working on this project, the Horizons staff and Rotary Club members have made meaningful and lasting relationships between the two organizations.
“We love the opportunity to make new community friends just as we did during the experience with the Rotary Club,” she said. “We are grateful for organizations and businesses who are committed to the health and well-being of our community.”
For more information on services offered by Horizons, visit horizonsquincy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.