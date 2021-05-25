QUINCY — The leadership of the Salvation Army’s Quincy Area Command will see a change at the top beginning on June 20.
Majors Trevor and Rochelle McClintock will take over the leadership in Quincy, replacing Captains Michael and Kristina Sjogren as the leaders of both the Quincy command and as senior officers of the Kroc Center.
Michael and Kristina Sjogren, who took over command in Quincy July 2020, have received new appointments at the Salvation Army’s Central Territory headquarters in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
“We know that the McClintocks will be warmly greeted by this community, just as Kristina and I were last summer,” Captain Michael Sjogren said. “We are excited to see the new officers continue to carry on the mission of The Salvation Army in Quincy and the surrounding area.”
Trevor and Rochelle McClintock come to Quincy from positions in Omaha, Neb. The couple has served in four different communities over the last 20 years of service with the Salvation Army, including Marquette, Mich., Manitowoc, Wis., and Grand Rapids, Mich. along with Omaha.
“God has gifted the two of us very differently, better equipping us for service and ministry,” Rochelle McClintock said.
Rochelle McClintock holds a Bachelor of Arts in elementary and special education from Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. Trevor McClintock has a Bachelor of Arts in ministry in leadership and ethics from Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colo.
“We are excited to learn and become a part of the community of Quincy and surrounding areas,” Trevor McClintock said. “We look forward to serving alongside a talented and dedicated team. We are looking forward to hitting the ground running.”
The McClintocks plan a visit to Quincy June 3 and 4 and will officially take command of the Quincy leadership on June 30.