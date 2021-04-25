QUINCY — The Salvation Army presented their 2020 Volunteer of the Year award at their April 18 church service.
This year’s award was presented posthumously to Robert Sapp, a volunteer for 25 years with the Salvation Army. Sapp had volunteered in a variety of areas for the Salvation Army, including the food pantry, during special events, and as a bell ringer during the Christmas season. Sapp passed away unexpectedly on Christmas day.
“Robert had a huge heart and embodied what it meant to be a volunteer,” Jeremy Koren said. Koren is the Salvation Army’s volunteer coordinator. “He was always so positive and willing to help in whatever way possible, even if it was calling out numbers for those waiting to apply for Christmas assistance.”
Heidi Welty, the regional social services director, said Sapp was given the gift of service.
“He understood helping others was his way of spreading God’s joy and love to others,” Welty said.
Sapp was noted as particularly enjoying volunteering with the social services department, helping to hand out items on the breadline and delivering Christmas food baskets to those without transportation. Sapp was also on hand when the Salvation Army moved their emergency shelter from the Quincy University campus to the new building on Broadway.
“He had a heart of gold and always wanted to help others through the avenue of The Salvation Army,” Captain Michael Sjogren said. Sjogren is the area coordinator for the Salvation Army. “Robert consistently was the first to raise his hand to volunteer.”
At the Salvation Army’s church services on April 18, the award was presented to Sapp’s brother, Joseph Sapp, and his sister, Melissa Attey.