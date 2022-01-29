QUINCY — When the Salvation Army officially closed the book on the 2021 Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign, they found a few more pages in that book than they had anticipated.
Last year, the Army announced a goal of $435,000 for the fundraising campaign. The organization announced on Tuesday that the final total reached was $470,420.
“We are thrilled,” Major Trevor McClintock said. McClintock forms half of the Salvation Army Quincy’s command team, alongside his wife, Major Shelley McClintock. “We knew when we set the goal last year, it would be a stretch for us, but we had to do it.”
McClintock said the goal was expanded from previous years because of need and demand on their services, from the shelter to the family services offered by the Salvation Army.
“It was a team effort,” McClintock said. “From the bell ringers, to the stores that let us set up outside their doors, to the service groups, families, and individuals who not only volunteered their time, but who donated to the campaign itself.”
Over the course of the campaign, the Salvation Army had 823 volunteers who donated 1,619 to help reach the goal. Throughout the holiday season, the Quincy service area distributed 800 food baskets, gave out nearly 14,000 todays to 1,864 children in conjunction with Toys for Tots of Quincy, served 625 meals on Thanksgiving and 250 meals on Christmas Day.
“The community helped us exceed our goal,” McClintock said. “We want to make sure they know that we appreciate their trust and that we will continue to work and put those donations to the best, most responsible use.”
The annual Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign is the Salvation Army’s major fundraising effort. Each year, money raised helps provide Christmas assistance as well as funding programs and services that assist individuals and families in the Adams, Brown, and Pike county areas throughout the year.
