QUINCY — An anonymous donor wants to help the Salvation Army meet their goal as the kettle campaign winds down.
“Because we haven’t met our goal yet, a very generous donor has offered to help us reach the goal,” Matt Schmidt said. Schmidt is the development director for the Quincy Salvation Army. “For every $20 bill donated in our Quincy kettles or online, etc., the donor will match it, making it $40 instead of $20.”
The fund-matching will be for any donations made through the end of the kettle campaign on Christmas Eve. Donations made through Venmo, PayPal, or the Salvation Army’s website will be matched as well as cash donations made at the famous red buckets around the city.
The funds raised during the Salvation Army’s kettle campaign help fund a variety of programs and services to assist families in need throughout Adams, Brown, and Pike counties in Illinois. From food and clothing to toys and hygiene, disaster relief, rental assistance, or emergency shelter, the Salvation Army provides help to the communities they serve.
