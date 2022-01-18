QUINCY — While Christmas may be in the past, the Salvation Army is still looking for help from those that are still in the giving spirit.
As of Tuesday, the Quincy Salvation Army has raised $422,533 of their $435,000 goal for this year’s Christmas campaign. The Salvation Army uses the donated funds to support social service programs as well as their food pantry, rent and utility assistance, and disaster services, among others.
“We are thankful for the generosity of our community,” Major Trevor McClintock said. McClintock, along with his wife, Major Rochelle McClintock, head up the Army’s Quincy command. “There are still a few weeks left of the Christmas Campaign, and we have faith that we will reach our goal. The red kettles may no longer be out, but need knows no season. Donations made to the Christmas Campaign help The Salvation Army give a hand up to those in need year round.”
Tax-deductible donations can be made by cash, check, or charge, in person at the Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St. in Quincy or electronically. The Salvation Army also accepts donations through the Venmo app to @SALVATIONARMYQCYHAN, through PayPal to @TSAQCYHAN, or by texting “DONATEQUINCY” to 24365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.