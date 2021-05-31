QUINCY — The Salvation Army announced the return of their electric fan program to help those in need over the summer.
Starting June 14, fans will be distributed in both Quincy and Hannibal as they are available. With a limited number of fans currently on hand, distribution will be prioritized for residents age 65 and over, those with children five and under, and those who are disabled.
Residents applying for the fan program should bring a photo ID to their local Salvation Army Family Services Center. The Family Services Center in Quincy is located at 501 Broadway St., and in Hannibal, the center is at 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping center. Both locations are open 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Fans will continue to be distributed throughout the summer while supplies last. Donations of new or gently used fans, or monetary donations to purchase fans, are needed to keep the program going. Fans may be dropped off at either Family Services Center. Donations may be mailed to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 75, Quincy, IL 62306. Please be sure to note “Fan Program — Quincy” or “Fan Program — Hannibal” on monetary donations.
In addition to the fan program, the Salvation Army also announced that the Kroc Center at 405 Vermont St. in Quincy will be available as a cooling center. The cooling center will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday on days when heat advisories are issues for the area.