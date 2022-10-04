QUINCY — The Salvation Army is recruiting help for this year's red kettle campaign ahead of the holiday season.
The Salvation Army aims to staff locations in Quincy, Hannibal, and surrounding areas to ring bells for the annual fundraising efforts. Bell ringers will be needed 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be opportunities for both volunteer help and for paid bell ringers. Paid positions are considered part-time and temporary, with shifts starting from the first day of the kettle campaign on November 11 and lasting through Christmas Eve.
Applications and volunteer sign-ups are available at the Kroc Center in Quincy, 405 Vermont St., and and the Salvation Army Family Store in Hannibal, 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center. Volunteers can also sign up at registertoring.com for shifts as short as two hours.
