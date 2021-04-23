QUINCY — On April 18, the Salvation Army presented their 2020 Volunteer of the Year Award to the family of Robert Sapp.
In a statement, the Salvation Army said Sapp volunteered with the organization for 25 years in a variety of areas, including the food pantry, during special events, and during the Christmas season as a bell ringer.
"Robert had a huge heart and embodied what it mean to be a volunteer," Jeremy Koren said. Koren is the Salvation Army volunteer coordinator. "He was always so positive and willing to help in whatever way possible, even if it was calling out numbers for those waiting to apply for Christmas assistance."
Sapp passed away unexpectedly on Christmas day, 2020.
Regional social services director Heidi Welty said Sapp understood that helping others was his way of spreading joy to others.
"God gave Robert the gift of service," Welty said.
"He had a heart of gold and always wanted to help others through the avenue of the Salvation Army," Captain Michael Sjogren said. Sjogren is the Salvation Army's area coordinator. "Robert consistently was the first to raise his hand to volunteer."
The Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Sapp's brother, Joseph Sapp, and his sister, Melissa Attey, at the Salvation Army church service on April 18.