QUINCY — The Salvation Army will kick off the 2021 Christmas fundraising campaign as the familiar bells and red kettles return throughout the area.
Starts on Friday and Saturday for the campaign kick-off, the full-time campaign will begin on November 12 in Hannibal and Quincy, running through Christmas Eve. Bell ringers and kettles will be found at various locations Monday through Saturday during the fundraising effort.
The Salvation Army is taking registrations for individuals or organizations to volunteer as bell ringers for the fundraiser. The Salvation Army can schedule two people per kettle on each shift. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers will be asked to follow masking guidance from the county health department during their shift.
Funds raised from the red kettle campaign stays local to help support the Salvation Army and the services they provide, including holiday meals, shelter for the homeless, job assistance, and more.
For more information, please contact volunteer coordinator Jeremy Koren at 217-231-5633 or by email at jeremy.koren@usc.salvationarmy.org. To register as a volunteer for the bell-ringing campaign, go to registertoring.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.