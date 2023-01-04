QUINCY — Grants distributed from the Samantha Otte Youth Opportunity fund, under the guidance of the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri, reached a milestone on Tuesday as nearly $40,000 was distributed to more than two dozen programs.

The grant distribution on Tuesday at the Oakley Lindsay Center brought the total funding donated since the fund set up in 2000 to $523,000 in memory of Samantha "Sammy" Otte who passed away at age 10 following a liver transplant necessitated by cystic fibrosis.

