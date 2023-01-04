QUINCY — Grants distributed from the Samantha Otte Youth Opportunity fund, under the guidance of the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri, reached a milestone on Tuesday as nearly $40,000 was distributed to more than two dozen programs.
The grant distribution on Tuesday at the Oakley Lindsay Center brought the total funding donated since the fund set up in 2000 to $523,000 in memory of Samantha "Sammy" Otte who passed away at age 10 following a liver transplant necessitated by cystic fibrosis.
"I'm astounded that we've surpassed the half-million dollar mark," Samantha's mom, June Otte, said Tuesday. June, along with her husband Chuck Otte, established the Sammy Fund. "I think it's a sign of the generous community we live in that this was possible. There are so many people that have contributed to this."
"The Ottes understand the power of their endowment, and the legacy that it leaves for their daughter, " said Kent Embree, program officer for the Community Foundation. "The strength of the grant program we operate with the Ottes' input is that it touches such a wide group of children in the community through the diverse groups and programs supported."
Tuesday's grants were presented to a wide array of organizations and programs, ranging from the Covered Bottoms Diaper Bank, providing diapers to low-income families to the Bella Ease REACH program, which among other aspects, helps kids prepare to transition into college.
"Samantha had so many interests in life," June Otte said. "She was a scout, she was an artist, she played the harp, she loved theater. She was in a production here (at QCT). Looking back, it seemed like she wanted to do as much as she could during her lifetime, almost like she knew, at some point, she wouldn't be here forever. So part of what we do is to reflect the things that she enjoyed, and to try and make sure all children can enjoy them.
"But it's also grown way beyond that, too. There's so much need in the community any more, with basics like diapers and period products for girls, there's just so much need, and we want to help as much as we can."
A large part of the funding for the Sammy Fund comes from the Sammy & Kids Golf Outing, now handed by the Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis, with proceeds being returned to the fund each year. This year the golf outing raised over $20,000 for the Sammy Fund, adding to the continuing endowment that provides the grant money.
"I think it really demonstrates the impact that endowment can have on our community," Embree said. "The fact that this support will be available perpetually into the future has a massive impact."
Examples of the programs supported by the grants distributed on Tuesday include: the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association for tuition scholarships for low-income participants in the Youth Choir and Youth Orchestra, as well as for the purchase of printed music; Birthday Blessings, who serve the physical and emotional needs of foster children in Northeast Missouri by giving foster children a hand-selected birthday bag with gifts and cake-making ingredients; and the Quincy Community Theatre for Student Theatre scholarship programs.
"Quincy has a lot of great programs to help children, and a lot of people who truly care about children, so it goods to be able to connect those two things," Otte said.
