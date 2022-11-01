MACOMB, Ill. — City of Macomb Downtown Development will begin selling tickets on the 2022 Santa Zephyr Express on Wednesday.
In partnership with Amtrak and the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, riders will take the Amtrak Zephyr from Quincy to Macomb on Dec. 2. Santa and his helpers will be serving refreshments and special gifts on the specially decorated train cars, including a golden bell.
The train will leave Quincy at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 and arrive in Macomb at 6:17 p.m. There, children will be able to visit with Santa at his cabin on the north side of the square from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Tickets for the Santa Zephyr Express are $35 each and can be purchased at bit.ly/Santazephyr2022 beginning at 8 a.m. on Nov. 2. The tickets are one way, but there is a train that returns to Quincy that will depart Macomb at 9:14 p.m. These tickets can be purchased separately at amtrak.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.