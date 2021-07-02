QUINCY — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department released a statement regarding an ongoing scam targeting county residents.
The Sheriff’s Department, along with the Quincy Police Department, have received numerous reports of citizens in Adams County getting calls showing up as the Sheriff’s Department on caller IDs. The caller advises the resident that there is an outstanding warrant for their arrest but that they can post bond with a credit card or with a prepaid cash card and providing the numbers to the caller.
According to the statement, it appears these calls are spoofing the Sheriff’s Department phone number (217-277-2200) so that the call appears to be legitimate. The department is advising that they will never contact residents to notify of warrants. Residents that think they’ve been a victim of this or other spoofing scams should contact the QPD or ACSD. Complaints can also be filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) through their website at consumercomplaints.fcc.gov.