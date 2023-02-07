QUINCY — The Friends and Family of Troop 99 and Pack 99 will hold an inaugural pancake and sausage breakfast Saturday morning.

Starting at 7 a.m. at Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church of Quincy, 3600 Payson Road, the breakfast will feature made-from-scratch pancakes and fresh-ground pork sausage. The cost is $10 per person for all-you-can-eat, with children five and under eating free. Breakfast is available at Melrose Chapel until 11 a.m.

