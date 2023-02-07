QUINCY — The Friends and Family of Troop 99 and Pack 99 will hold an inaugural pancake and sausage breakfast Saturday morning.
Starting at 7 a.m. at Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church of Quincy, 3600 Payson Road, the breakfast will feature made-from-scratch pancakes and fresh-ground pork sausage. The cost is $10 per person for all-you-can-eat, with children five and under eating free. Breakfast is available at Melrose Chapel until 11 a.m.
The breakfast is sponsored by the Friends and Family of Scout Troop 99 and Pack 99 which is charted to Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church. The proceeds will be used to fund various activities for the Pack and Troop.
Troop 99 is known as the “Cooking Troop” and has taken top honors in several cooking competitions. The breakfast was formerly hosted United Methodist Men of Melrose Chapel and they are pleased to have the younger cooks carry on this event to support the youth of our community.
