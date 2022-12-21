QUINCY — Two area boards will present the voters for the option to select who represents them for two organizations in April.
The Board of Trustees for John Wood Community College has three seats on the consolidated elections. Voters in the counties served by John Wood will select three full six-year terms on the board, with the current terms of Bob Rhea, Larry Fischer, and Diane Ary expiring.
Rhea, of Camp Point, and Fischer, from Quincy, both filed for reelection, while Ary said at Monday's board meeting she feels it's time to give someone else the chance to serve. Angela Greger of Pittsfield also filed as a candidate for one of the three seats.
A total of four seats for the Quincy Park Board of Commissioners will be on the ballot in April, with three four-years terms and one two-year term being filled. Current commissioners Roger Leenerts and Nathan Koetters opted not to run for additional terms. Jeff VanCamp filed for reelection to the open two-year seat.
Four filings were received for the three longer terms. Alan Hickman, Jarid Jones, and Mark Philpot would be new faces on the next seated Park Board. Commissioner Jeff Steinkamp filed for reelection to his seat. Steinkamp died on Dec. 17.
Park District Executive Director Rome Frericks said the district has reached out to the Illinois State Board of Elections on the proper handling of Steinkamp's filing.
The consolidated election will be held on April 4.
