QUINCY — Princesses and superheroes, goblins and dinosaurs took to the streets around the Adams County Courthouse Thursday night for the second Trunk or Treat event hosted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department.
"Trick or treating isn't the same as it was when we were kids," Chief Deputy Sam Smith said. "So we wanted to provide a completely safe environment for families. We have law enforcement here, we have EMS, fire, there's probably no safer place in Adams County right now."
Members of the Sheriff's Department were joined by the Quincy Police Department, Adams County EMS, Tri-Township Fire Department, the Adams County State's Attorney's Office and more for the second year of the event. There were a few new faces lining Vermont Street between Fifth and Sixth street, and Fifth Street from Broadway to Vermont.
"We've made an effort, since I've been chief deputy, to foster our relationships with other agencies," Smith said. "We're kind of on an island over here in the western part of Illinois, and in the new year, there's a lot of unknowns coming, and we're going to lean on each other then, maybe more than we even do now, in good times and bad. So we're thrilled to have them come out, and this year we've added Two Rivers and (Children's Advocacy Center) as well."
When the event launched at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, there was already a crowd gathered on Vermont Street, to the east of the Adams County Jail. Families made their way west down Vermont on the north side of the street, around the corner at Fifth and then looped around before ending up back where they started on the south side of Vermont.
"I think it's good for kids - and some adults - to come out and see firefighters and police officers in a friendly way, so they know they're not in trouble just because they see someone in a uniform," Maddie Nichols said. Nichols was out with her daughter in full princess regalia while her son amused onlookers running up and down Vermont in the ever-popular inflatable dinosaur costume.
Each of the participating agencies had a space staked out, with lights and smoke and Halloween decor to amuse and frighten the trick-or-treaters. Smith said the decision was made last year to hold the event on a weeknight before Halloween.
"All of our people are out here volunteering on their own time, so we didn't want to take weekends away from them," he said. "Halloween night will be for the community to go out in their neighborhoods, so this is just a good time for us to give back. This year worked out well because of the school's having their institution day tomorrow, so kids got out early today and don't have school tomorrow."
Smith said the Trunk or Treat event is just one of the ways the Adams County Sheriff's Department has worked in recent years to strengthen ties in the community through means other than just the law enforcement aspect of the job.
"We've made a strong effort to be more involved in the community in the last few years, and this is one of those things that we've really wanted to do," he said. "We're collecting canned goods that will go to Horizons and other pantries and food banks in the county. We're also selling food, and that money will go to CAC."
He noted that the candy and treats being given out were donated by each agencies' respective office holder, along with a new sponsorship from Quincy Medical Group, whose monetary donation helped bring the event together this year.
For Nichols and her family, the trip down to the courthouse was a success.
"There's so much out here, we can get through the line and have full bags in about half an hour," she said. "I'm not even sure we need to go trick or treating again, with everything they're getting tonight."
Her daughter disagreed with the last part of her mom's comment.
