QUINCY — Princesses and superheroes, goblins and dinosaurs took to the streets around the Adams County Courthouse Thursday night for the second Trunk or Treat event hosted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department.

"Trick or treating isn't the same as it was when we were kids," Chief Deputy Sam Smith said. "So we wanted to provide a completely safe environment for families. We have law enforcement here, we have EMS, fire, there's probably no safer place in Adams County right now."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.