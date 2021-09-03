QUINCY — The final church picnic of the 2021 season will return as Blessed Sacrament Church hosts Septemberfest, from 5-11 p.m. on Saturday.
The picnic will take place at Blessed Sacrament, Seventh and Oak streets, in Quincy. Featuring food, drinks, a silent auction and a raffle, as well as a kids’ zone with games and bounce house. Live music will start at 6 p.m. for “Blues on 7th” featuring the Coyote Bill Blues Band.
After last years cancellation, the parish invites the public to come out and enjoy the festivities on Saturday evening. For more information on the Blessed Sacrament parish and Septemberfest, please visit blessedsacramentqcy.org.