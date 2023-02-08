QUINCY — The Quincy Service League Appropriations Committee is currently accepting applications for 2023 grants.
The grants, funded by money raised at the annual QSL Holiday Gift Show, are being accepted from not-for-profit organizations in Adams County to help fund projects or purchases needed.
The maximum grant for 2023 is $1,000, and all applications must be received by Feb. 15. Requirements and guidelines for requesting funds, along with the application, can be found at quincyserviceleague.org. For additional information, please contact Appropriations Chair Linda Douglas at qslappropriations@gmail.com.
