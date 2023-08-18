QUINCY — Installation of a new sewer line will have a section of Jersey Street closed for one week starting Monday.
A new sanitary sewer line will be installed near the intersection of Ninth and Jersey streets, requiring the closure of Jersey between Eighth and Ninth. Work is slated to begin at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, with Jersey Street planned to reopen on Friday.
