QUINCY — For the second year, the Adams County Sheriff's Department will host a Trunk or Treat event outside the Adams County Courthouse.
In the inaugural year, the event was moved up a day due to a poor weather forecast. This year, the free event is set 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Along with the Sheriff's Department, the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Ambulance, and several other county departments will take part.
As well as being set up for trick-or-treaters, the Sheriff’s Office will also be accepting donations of nonperishable food items for local food banks.
The event will begin at the corner of Sixth and Vermont in front of the New Jail. Vermont from Sixth to Fifth and Fifth from Vermont to Broadway will be blocked off for safety. Parking for all those interested will be the east jail parking lot, the municipal lot south of the jail, and the parking lot of Central Baptist Church.
