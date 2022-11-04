QUINCY — Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates issued a statement on Friday that residents may notice an increase in uniforms throughout the city over the weekend.
Because of a string of gun violence incidents, Yates requested the Adams County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois State Police to add more coverage throughout the city over the weekend, in an effort to ensure public safety.
"These additional law enforcement resources will be distributed city wide to ensure a timely and adequate response to any reports of violent crime," Yates's statement said. "This measure is strictly precautionary and is not a response to any specific threat."
Yates expressed his appreciation to the partnering agencies for their willingness to prove increased safety measures in Quincy.