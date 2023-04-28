QUINCY — For the third year, and the second with the crowd in person, the Salvation Army hosted the "Unmasking the Singer" fundraiser Friday night.
"Aside from Christmas time, I'd say this this our biggest single event throughout the year," Maj. Shelly McClintock said. McClintock, along with her husband Maj. Trevor McClintock, serve as the leaders of the Quincy Area Command of the Salvation Army.
Last year, the Unmasking event raised $35,000 to support the Salvation Army's local programs. This year, the bar was raised with a $40,000 goal set.
"It's important that everyone knows every single dollar we raise stays right here in the area," McClintock said. "We've seen that the need for our services continues to grow."
Though the event did have a panel of local personalities, the panel was not serving as judges for the event. Instead, the winners are determined by the donations made for each anonymous competitor.
Returning panelists for the 2023 event included Jim Jennings of regional band Madd Hoss Jackson, Heidi Welty, regional social services director at the Salvation Army, and Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates.
"For the record," co-emcee Chad Douglas quipped, "Adam was always our first choice to return to the panel."
Modeled after the "Masked Singer" program, the evening features guest performers wearing mascot costumes ranging from local school mascots to the costumed characters from local businesses. This year, the costumes ranged from the Hannibal Pirate to a tooth representing Advanced Dental Care.
Audience members could vote at the event with cash or checks, or online with scanned codes for each performer. Each dollar donated counts as one vote.
After the first right, the three costumed performers with the lowest vote total were "Unmasked" while the remaining four moved on to a second round.
Following Friday night's event and unmasking of all the performers, voting will remain open for another week to allow the newly-revealed singers to collect additional donations.
The Friday night event kicked off with Alex and Julie Ginos, the 2022 donation-winner, and Megan Peters, the fan-vote winner from last year's event before emcees Douglas and Matt Schmidt, both with the Salvation Army, took over.
Visit the Salvation Army Quincy or Hannibal pages on Facebook for more information and to learn how you can vote for your favorite performer.
