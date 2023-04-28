Unmasking the Singer

Seven competitors took the stage in mascot costumes on Friday at the Salvation Army's third annual "Unmasking the Singer" fundraising event.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — For the third year, and the second with the crowd in person, the Salvation Army hosted the "Unmasking the Singer" fundraiser Friday night.

"Aside from Christmas time, I'd say this this our biggest single event throughout the year," Maj. Shelly McClintock said. McClintock, along with her husband Maj. Trevor McClintock, serve as the leaders of the Quincy Area Command of the Salvation Army.

