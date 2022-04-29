QUINCY — After an inaugural virtual event in 2021, the Salvation Army’s “Unmasking the Singer” fundraiser took to the stage for an in-person event Friday night.
“Tonight went really, really well,” Trevor McClintock said. McClintock is one half of the command team for the Salvation Army in Quincy, along with his wife Rochelle. “It was a fun time, and it’s been beyond our expectations.”
From ticket sales to the event and fundraising as the competitors took their turns performing as area mascots, McClintock said the event has already exceeded their goal of $30,000.
“And throughout the week, people have the opportunity to keep donating,” he said.
“I sit on the Salvation Army advisory board in Hannibal, so from that side, I see what the donation do, how they impact people,” Mark Kempker said. Kempker is an investigator with the Hannibal Fire Department. Friday night he took the stage in the guise of McGruff the Crime Dog. “That carries over with my line of work as a firefighter, too. They’re there to help when people needed it.”
Taking the stage Friday night alongside Kempker were: Patrick Hedges as the Cougar; Allison Hutson as the Fox; Katelyn Woodward as the Eagle; Alex and Julie Ginos as the Pig pair; Megan Peters as Boo-Boo; and Anthony Oliver as the Pirate.
After the first round of performances, audience members voted with their dollars, both electronically and on-site at the event. The Pirate, the Cougar, and the Fox were unmasked before the remaining competitors moved on to the second round.
“It all goes to the same place,” Kempker said. “So every one of these folks, they all gave up their time to come out here and get on that stage, so I say spread the love, give a bit to everyone.”
When the second round was finished, Megan Peters was the winner of the night’s trophy as the largest fundraiser of the night.
“Donate money for all the competitors,” Kempker said of the online voting that’s open through May 8. “every donation helps, even if it’s just a dollar.”
“This money goes to directly help our neighbors when they’re at their most vulnerable,” McClintock said. “This helps the shelter, this helps the Hannibal services. It’s all aimed at helping to alleviate the hardships with those who are homeless.”
For more information or to make donations over the next week, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland/quincy. At the end of that time, a second winner will be crowned for the highest overall fundraiser.
