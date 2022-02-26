QUINCY — The Adams County Board announced the distribution of $683,193 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to 16 nonprofit agencies.
The funds were made available through the federal ARPA program to provide relief to cities, town, and village impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The application process was administered by the United Way of Adams County utilizing a review committee composed of community leaders. Nonprofits throughout Adams County who met the necessary criteria were able to submit applications to the review committee, who then made their recommendations to the County Board for approval.
Adams County finance committee chairman Bret Austin said the ARPA funds presented the board with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to give back to the community that has suffered both economic and personal distress resulting from the pandemic.
“Nonprofit agencies like those awarded funds through this program make up the backbone of charitable and volunteer outreach in our community,” Austin said. “The Adams County Board and all the staff in the various Adams County departments recognize the important role they play and hope these funds will help them continue their great work to make our communities safer, healthier and valued places to live.”
The following Adams County agencies were awarded funding: Advocacy Network for Children; Bella Ease; Community for Christ Assistance Center; Cornerstone Foundation for Families; Great Commission Broadcasting Corporation; Great River Economic Development Foundation; the Historic Quincy Business District; Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis, Inc.; Mississippi Valley Council, Inc., Boy Scouts of America; the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce; the Quincy Art Center; Quincy Community Theatre; Young Men’s Christian Association of West Central Illinois; Sunset Home; Good Samaritan Home Foundation; Ray and Joan Kroc Community Corps Center; and Quincy Area Partnership for Unmet Needs.
“The services and programming that these types of organizations undertake daily show that Adams County is a caring community,” Kent Snider said. Snider is the chair of the Adams County Board. “(And now) a community that will come out of this troubled period stronger and better equipped to deal with uncertain times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.