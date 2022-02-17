QUINCY — As the latest round of winter weather moved through the region on Thursday, there was some good news to be found between all of the business closing and snow drifts.
"We've had calls for motorist assistance and some cars stuck earlier in the day," Lt. Jeff Nevin with the Quincy Police Department said. "No injuries have been reported, fortunately."
Nevin said that it looked like the forecasted ice coating stayed out of the area, making it a bit less dangerous than had been feared earlier in the week.
"We've had calls from all over town, but no particular spots to single out," Nevin said. "One exception, though not for a crash, we had some trucks having trouble getting up the hill at Second and Maine."
QPD stopped traffic on Third Street for a short period on Thursday to allow traffic coming off of Memorial Bridge to get up the hill unimpeded.
According to the National Weather Service in St. Louis, Quincy had just short of 8 inches of snow on the ground around 3 p.m. Thursday. The snow was forecast to taper off through the early evening, leading to clear and cold weather overnight and on Friday.
Shawn Goodwin, chief deputy of administration for the Adams County Sheriff's Department, said roads throughout Adams County were still hazardous by Thursday afternoon.
"It's not great at the moment," he said. "The snow hasn't really let up, and with the wind blowing like it is, it's just slick roads and drifting snow."
Goodwin said there have been some crashes and slide-offs, but nothing serious. Like reports from QPD, he said no injuries had been reported that he had heard about.
"The two-lane roads are still being worked on, and the county blacktops and gravel roads are just covered over," he said.
Goodwin said that staying off the roads when possible is the best course of action until crews can get them cleared.
"Unless you absolutely have to go somewhere, we would ask that people just stay home," he said.
The Hannibal Police Department issued a notice just after noon on Thursday that officers were responding to numerous slide-offs and crashes. They asked residents to stay home if it was at all possible.
Just after 2 p.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation reported that the southbound lanes U.S. 61 north of Hannibal, at the junction of U.S. 61 and U.S. 24, were closed because of several tractor-trailer slide-offs. On the other side of Hannibal, traffic heading north on U.S. 61 was stopped from the area of the MoDOT office to Route M in Ralls County.
According to the Mo. Department of Transportation website, both of those areas were expected to see delays into Thursday night.
"I think most people learned from last time, learned to take their time and go slow," Nevin said. "And I think a lot of people just stayed home."
