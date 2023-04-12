QUINCY — Removal of a tree on Friday morning will require the closure of South 12th Street for around three hours.
Quincy Central Services crews will close South 12th beginning at 9 a.m. Friday between Cherry Lane and St. Charles Dr., just south of South Park. The work is expected to be completed and the road reopened by noon Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.