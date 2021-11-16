QUINCY — South Seventh Street, between Washington Street and Payson Avenue, was closed on Tuesday for a water main repair.
The street will be closed to through traffic, with the repair expected to be completed by 3 p.m. on Friday, weather permitting. Drivers are asked to use alternate travel routes and to drive carefully near this and other work zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.