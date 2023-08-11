QUINCY — South Sixth Street in Quincy will be closed to allow for storm sewer installation starting at 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Crews will have Sixth Street closed between Ohio and Washington streets to allow for the excavation and installation of storm sewers as part of the Payson Avenue reconstruction project.
