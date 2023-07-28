QUINCY — Starting at 6:30 a.m. Monday, South Sixth Street at Payson Avenue will be closed for about a week to allow for the installation of water and sewer lines as part of the Payson Avenue reconstruction project.
Drivers are advised to find alternate routes around this area during the closure and to drive carefully near any work zone.
