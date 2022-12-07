QUINCY — The conference room at Quincy Regional Airport was filled on Wednesday as the airport hosted an official welcoming ceremony for Southern Airways Express, the new contracted carrier for Quincy's Essential Air Service contract.
"I was surprised at such a broad spectrum of people here today," Airport Director Chuck Miller said. "I'm glad to see the excitement of welcoming Southern to Quincy."
Along with representatives of Southern Airways, the event saw state Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy and Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma joined by Mayor Mike Troup, QPD Chief Adam Yates, QFD Chief Bernie Vahlkamp, Quincy Travel House owner Mecki Kosin and her full staff, as well as other city and airport officials and community members.
Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer for Southern Airways, said the Florida-based company understands the history of service with previous carriers and the responsibility that comes with being the only airline providing service.
"When you're the only airline in town, you have to be reliable," Cestari said. "People can't just walk over to the next desk in the terminal to another airline. And if you don't provide that, word gets around pretty quickly."
Southern Airways officially took over EAS service on Dec. 1. Cestari said the company had 24 flights planned, and have so far achieved 100% completion.
"Part of how we won the business here is based on our record of reliability elsewhere," he said. "Our goal, companywide, is to achieve 99.3% or better controllable completion. We've met that goal consistently in 2021 and 2022."
Cestari noted that people need to remember, with winter months coming up, that one thing the airline can't control is the weather, either in Quincy or at the destinations.
"One benefit we have flying to both St. Louis and Chicago is that, for example, if Chicago shuts down, we can generally get people connected through St. Louis and on to their end destination," he said. "As long as runways are clear here, it's our intention to get those planes off the ground."
Southern Airways Express is slated to have two flights daily to both O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and St. Louis Lambert International. In January, that schedule will increase to three flights a day to each city.
The airline will be flying Cessna Caravans on the routes, carrying up to nine passengers. In a change from past contracts, this is the first time single-engine aircraft will be providing commercial service out of Quincy. According to Miller, the Caravans are rated to fly with a single pilot, but Southern intends to have two crew on each flight except for rare, unforeseen circumstances.
"If the choice is to fly with one pilot or cancel the flight, that's a case where we would use just one," Cestari said. He gave an example of a copilot calling in sick without enough time to get a second pilot to the flight. "Our standard operating procedure is two have two pilots on each flight, barring any extenuating circumstances."
While other regional and commuter carriers have reported significant manpower shortages affecting flights, Cestari said Southern's business plan has saved them from those issues.
"We have not had the kind of serious cancellation or delay issues that have plagued a lot of carriers in the commuter airline industry," he said. "We've worked actively to continuously recruit not only pilots, but mechanics and other ground-station employees, because if we're not fully staffed, we simply can't do a good job."
Cestari said the company is looking to hire more employees to be based in Quincy. Southern is currently bringing in staff from other areas to make sure the needs are met.
"We are looking for more employees in Quincy to join us," he said. "We offer competitive salary, great benefits, including flight benefits with us and other airlines, and we'll train them to meet our standards for customer service."
Miller was already impressed with the service provided by Southern with less than a week on the job.
"The 24 flights already completed by Southern since Dec. 1 is the same as all of the flights we had for the whole month of Nov.," he said. "We're excited about getting a carrier that's serious about honoring the commitment to the flying public."
Cestari said the only thing he would ask of the community in and around Quincy is to give Southern fair consideration.
"For those who have had a bad experience in the past flying out of Quincy, we ask that they give us a chance to earn that business back," he said.
For more information on Southern Airways including job openings, or to book flights, visit iflysouthern.com.
