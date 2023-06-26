QUINCY — A misunderstanding between city departments led to a conflict over two events planned for the Quincy riverfront over the Fourth of July holiday.
On June 12, the City Council approved a request from Chicks on the River to host a "Chicks on the Block" event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 3 without discussion or any questions.
At Monday's meeting, representatives of Freedom Fest, scheduled to take place on July 3 and 4 at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park, asked the council why the Chicks on the River event hadn't completed the city's Special Event application process.
City Clerk Laura Oakman said the city's Utilities and Engineering departments advised if a gathering is expected to have less than 250 people, a special event application is not required. This was disputed by Freedom Fest organizer Roni Quinn during the public comments. Quinn noted that exception only applies to block parties in residential areas, not to businesses holding events according to city ordinance.
The Freedom Fest representatives requested that the City Council rescind the approval for Chicks on the River unless the requisite applications and insurance information were received.
As a compromise, Alderman Ben Uzelac, D-7, asked for an amended approval for Chicks on the River to hold their event primarily along Vermont Street instead of Front Street. With a final note from Mecki Kosin from the Freedom Fest board, the council will also require proof of insurance from the restaurant for the event.
Director of Public Works Jeffrey Conte said the issue was just brought to his attention and that the request from Chicks on the River should have been subject to the special event requirements.
Following the compromise over these events, the council plans to review the specific information in the ordinance on special events to ensure the requirements are applied correctly to all events.
Ahead of the meeting's start, Mayor Mike Troup gave aldermen an update on construction in Quincy. Based on permit requests, Troup said the current projection is that the city will see the most construction in several years.
Troup said the permits filed since 2019 have totaled between $30 million and $45 million, with 2018 seeing $96 million in permits. Between January 1 and June 15 this year, there have been permits filed for $89 million in construction projects.
In other business, the City Council:
• Approved a bid of $459,27 from Rees Construction for work to be done on North 17th Street between Oak to Elm streets. Engineering Manager Steve Bange said the project timeline aims to have major work done before the school year starts at St. Francis School.
• Accepted a bid of $316,110 from Hood Construction of Rushville for the reconstruction of Van Buren Street east of South 24th.
• Accepted the Rees Construction bid of $298,040 for the streetscape improvement project on Jersey Street between Eighth and Ninth streets. Alderman Jack Holtschlag, D-7, abstained from the vote.
