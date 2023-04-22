QUINCY — Quincy's Safe and Livable Housing Committee will host the first in a series of tenant workshops on Tuesday afternoon.
Following lunch served at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the first workshop titled "Working With City Hall" will be held from 1:15-3:15 p.m. at Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry, 224 South Eighth in Quincy.
This first workshop will feature presentations from city officials, including Quincy's Director of Inspection and Enforcement Michael Seaver, who will discuss code violations, the Minimum Housing Complaint Form, and how his department determines what constitutes safe rental dwellings and apartments.
Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates will speak on the role of the police department, policies, and how those can affect tenants.
"The Tenant Workshop is a positive teaching tool for all those attending," said Janet Conover, chair for the SLH Committee. "We have developed quality speakers for each program, and there will be time for questions and comments."
The workshop sessions will continue to be held every Tuesday at the same time for a total of five weeks.
The second session on May 2, "Healthy Homes," will focus on establishing housekeeping goals and proper use of cleaning supplies. This session will feature presentations from property owner and landlord Terry Austin, educator Dorinda Smith, and Johanna Voss of the Adams County Health Department.
On May 9, the "Money Management" session will feature Quincy Township Supervisor Maggie Hoyt speaking on the General Assistance and TANF programs, as well as a presentation on budgeting and managing funds.
Barb Baker Chapin, director of development for Transitions of Western Illinois will be featured at the May 16 workshop, titled "Health in Body, Mind, and Spirit." Chapin will speak on depression and suicide, while Dr. Tom Miller, director of SIU Center for Family Medicine, will speak on general health issues. Raymond Steadman of Addicts Victorious and Horizons will talk about addiction problems affecting the Quincy area.
The final session on May 23, "Hope," will feature presentations from Quanada and Horizons. Representatives from Quanada will explain the programs the organization offers and how they assist abuse victims in the area. "How Faith Can Help You Go Through a Crisis in Your Life" will be the topic of the Horizons presentation.
All workshops are free and open to the public, but space will be limited to 35 tenants. Tenants can register by calling Horizons at 217-224-5530, ext. 2305, or the Quincy Public Housing Authority office at 217-222-0720. Those who are not able to register in time for the spring workshop are encouraged, and will be first on the list, to register for the summer and fall workshops.
The summer workshops will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at Seventh and Adams in Quincy beginning on June 28. The fall sessions will be hosted at Bella Ease, 721 Broadway, starting on Sept 28. Both of these sessions will be held in the evening and will also last five weeks.
