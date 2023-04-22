Spring Tenant Workshop series starts Tuesday

The Safe and Livable Housing Committee will hold the first of five spring tenant workshops on Tuesday at Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry in Quincy.

 H-W File Photo / Mark Meyer

QUINCY — Quincy's Safe and Livable Housing Committee will host the first in a series of tenant workshops on Tuesday afternoon.

Following lunch served at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the first workshop titled "Working With City Hall" will be held from 1:15-3:15 p.m. at Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry, 224 South Eighth in Quincy.

