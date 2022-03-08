QUINCY — The St. Jude Quincy to Peoria Run will kick off their 18th annual fundraising event on Friday evening.
The kick-off event will take place at 6 p.m. Friday in the Museum Room of the Dick Brothers Brewery at 929 York St. in Quincy. Light snacks and a cash bar will be available, as well as computer access for those who would like to register for this year’s run.
Participants in the run will take part in the 24 hour relay-style run that starts on August 5 in downtown Quincy and ends 135 miles to the north at the Peoria Civic Center. On August 6, the runners will present a check to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during the St. Jude Telethon.
Each runner is tasked with raising at least $1,000 for the hospital in order to participate. 100% of funds raised go directly to St. Jude. Since its inception in 2005, the Quincy to Peoria Run as raised $1,489,547 for the hospital, with funds going to pay for treatments, research, and accommodations for patients’ families.
The kick-off event is open to the public. Anyone interested in learning more about the run, St. Jude programs, or to register to participate is encouraged to attend.
