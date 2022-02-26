QUINCY — Thirty-five years after Jeff Dorsey and Dennis Oliver walked down Maine Street, just the pair of them, the Quincy St. Patrick’s Parade has come to a close.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the parade was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. Dorsey announced in a release on Friday that there would not be a 2022 parade because of the financial and bureaucratic demands required to host such an event.
“In discussing this issue with several independent insurance agents as well as my own personal agent, their consensus was it is doable, but really not a good idea as we have unfortunately become a ‘lawsuit happy society,’” Dorsey said in the statement.
Changes to the requirements for outdoor events from the city of Quincy have expanded due to the pandemic. Organizations must provide emergency response plans, first aid plans, event crisis procedures, and an ambulance service agreement, among other requirements. Dorsey said these requirements, along with fees and other costs, prevent him from living up to the goal he set more than three decades ago when the parade started.
“When this parade, began I stated we will not charge any entry fees,” he said. “I am proud to say we never did.”
Dorsey’s statement continues with thanks to those who participated or attended the parade through the years, as well as individuals that helped make it happen, including Oliver, Dan Ebbing, Rob Ebbing, Blake Ebbing, Dave Williams, Don Hummel, the Quincy Police Department and Auxiliary Police, Adams County EMS, Quincy’s Central Services, and Kelly’s Tavern for their long-time sponsorship.
“Perhaps someone else in the years ahead will find a way to continue this tradition, but my time has come to an end. Thank you for making my dream come true,” Dorsey’s statement concluded.
